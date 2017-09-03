Man admits scamming dozens of businesses



CAMDEN— A Philadelphia man Friday admitted he defrauded 40 businesses out of more than $1 million over the course of five years, US Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman said.

Keith B. Fisher, 59, who owned KLA International, Quad Trade Service and TCI Technologies, had been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. He faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced later this year.

Between February 2010 and August 2015, Fisher used commercial supply companies to bid on federal contracts online. Fisher won contracts after submitting successful bids.

Fisher and other conspirators arranged to have third parties fulfill the contracts on credit by making false claims about his companies’ creditworthiness and histories. Fisher received the goods from the companies and supplied them to the government, which paid Fisher.

Fisher, however, failed to pay the third-party companies or only made modest payments.

