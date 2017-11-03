Man charged with using Minecraft to contact N.J. boy for sexual images



A Texas man used the popular online game Minecraft to contact a New Jersey boy and arrange the exchange sexual photos and videos, authorities said.

Keith D. Fenstermacher, 47, of Murphy, Texas, was taken into custody after showing up at a hotel in Texas expecting to meet a 12-year-old boy, the Collin County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Texas authorities set up the sting at the hotel after they were contacted by law enforcement in Monmouth County, the sheriff’s office said.

Monmouth County authorities learned Fenstermacher contacted the New Jersey boy online in 2015 when he was under the age of 14 while playing Minecraft, according to DallasNews.com, which cited the arrest affidavit.

They began speaking about once a month and eventually Fenstermacher allegedly talked the boy into sending him nude photos and videos on Skype, DallasNews.com reported.

Fenstermacher allegedly asked the boy several more times to send him obscene material, the report said.

He also tried to get the teen to meet him at a hockey game in New Jersey, but the boy became uneasy about the relationship and declined the requests, the DallasNews.com report said.

The teen later provided Monmouth County authorities a phone number he had for Fenstermacher after his parents found messages the two exchanged on Skype, the report said.

After arresting Fenstermacher, authorities in Texas executed a search warrant at his home and seized electronic devices as they search for additional victims.

Fenstermacher was charged with charged with sexual performance by a child, a second-degree felony.

Published at Tue, 14 Mar 2017 16:35:00 +0000