Man found dead in Wall was murdered, authorities say



Trupal Patel was murdered and left in a Wall park, where his body was discovered Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, authorities said. (Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office)

FREEHOLD — The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has launched a murder investigation after the body of a 29-year-old man was discovered in a park in Wall Wednesday.

Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni identified the victim as Brick resident Trupal Patel, whose body was found by a county park ranger around 8:30 a.m. near Gully Road in Shark River Park. Authorities did not immediately release information on the manner of Patel’s death.

Man’s body found in Wall park

The prosecutor’s office and Wall police have learned that a friend reported Patel missing to Asbury Park police Feb. 9. A car Patel had been driving was found abandoned on an Asbury Park street that day.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Det. Pamela Smith of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443, or Det. Michael Steitz of the Wall Township Police Department at 732-449-4500, or Det. Gabriel Carrasquillo of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.

Anyone with information but who wishes to remain anonymous can also contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-671-4400 or by texting “MONMOUTH” and the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

