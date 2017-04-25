Man freed after being mistakenly arrested for Newark murder



NEWARK— A Newark man once wanted for the slaying of a father of five several years ago has been released when police realized the warrant for his arrest was no longer active, the department said in a statement Monday.

Omar Solomon, 30, was arrested last week in an unrelated drug sweep at 14th Avenue and Hayes Street.

On July 10, 2010, the body of Leon Truesdale was found in the same general area. The following month, an arrest warrant was issued for Solomon.

He was arrested in March 2011, but not by Newark police, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Newark police believed that warrant was still active following Solomon’s arrest Wednesday, but it has now been voided and Solomon is no longer considered a suspect, police said. Police are now working to determine why the warrant had not been cleared previously.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.comon Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 25 Apr 2017 03:08:51 +0000