Man jumps to his death from New Brunswick parking deck
NEW BRUNSWICK — A 21-year-old Piscataway man jumped to his death from a parking deck in New Brunswick Saturday, a city police spokesman said.
A preliminary investigation found the man plunged from the top floor of the Morris Street parking structure on New Street around 3:10 p.m., according to Capt J.T. Miller, who said the death was a suicide.
“There is no evidence to suggest foul play was a contributing factor with this incident,” Miller said in a news release.
Police did not release more information Saturday.
Noah Cohen may be reached at ncohen@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @noahyc and on Facebook. Find NJ.com on Facebook.
Published at Sun, 26 Mar 2017 03:05:00 +0000