Man jumps to his death from New Brunswick parking deck



NEW BRUNSWICK — A 21-year-old Piscataway man jumped to his death from a parking deck in New Brunswick Saturday, a city police spokesman said.

A preliminary investigation found the man plunged from the top floor of the Morris Street parking structure on New Street around 3:10 p.m., according to Capt J.T. Miller, who said the death was a suicide.

“There is no evidence to suggest foul play was a contributing factor with this incident,” Miller said in a news release.

Police did not release more information Saturday.

Noah Cohen may be reached at ncohen@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @noahyc and on Facebook. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Published at Sun, 26 Mar 2017 03:05:00 +0000