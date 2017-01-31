Man leaps to his death from George Washington Bridge



FORT LEE — A 23-year-old man died Thursday night after jumping from the George Washington Bridge, Port Authority police said.

A witness saw the man, whose identity was not immediately released, climb the railing on the south walkway close to the New York side around 7 p.m. Several Port Authority officers responded to the scene but were unable to save the man, who was found next to the Little Red Lighthouse landmark near the base of the bridge.