Man shoplifts cigarettes in front of cops in Wawa, police say



PLEASANTVILLE — A 32-year-old South Jersey man didn’t let the presence of two uniformed police officers in a convenience store stop him from trying to steal nine packs of cigarettes, authorities said.

Robert Jones went behind the Wawa counter at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, grabbed nine packs of Newport 100s, Pleasantville police said in a news release. Though one of the cops told him to to stop, Jones darted from the store, according to police.

As both officers gave chase Jones jumped into the back seat of a waiting car parked on the side of the store on West Delilah Road, police said. The driver, Angelina Dixon, 33, of Mays Landing, put the car in reverse but had an apparent change of heart and when ordered to stop by police, authorities said.

Jones, though, refused to get out of the car and had to be pepper sprayed before being physically removed from the vehicle, police said.

Dixon and Jones, an Egg Harbor Township resident, were charged with shoplifting. Jones was also charged with resisting arrest. They were issued summonses and released.

Both officers, part of the Pleasantiville street crimes unit were wearing vests with “POLICE” emblazoned in white lettering across it.

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JeffSGoldman. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Published at Fri, 21 Apr 2017 18:18:00 +0000