Man shot in back while riding in car in Trenton



TRENTON — A shooting in Trenton’s West Ward wounded man while he was a passenger in a car early Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a 12:15 a.m. report of gunfire on the 300 block of Bellevue Avenue arrived and were told the man had been taken to the hospital in a car, police said.

Officers found a crime scene, at the corner of Bellevue Avenue and Prospect Street, and other police found the man at Capital Health Regional Medical Center, in the city.

The man, whose age was not available later Sunday, was shot in the back.

He told detectives he was a passenger in a vehicle and heard several gunshot as the car drove along the street, police said. The driver then drove to the hospital. The victim was in stable condition Sunday evening.

The city’s joint Shooting Response Team is investigating.

Published at Sun, 23 Apr 2017 22:55:23 +0000