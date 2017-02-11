Man shot, killed by Bridgeton police, authorities say



BRIDGETON — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police Friday evening.

Bridgeton Police Department officers were pursuing a man in the area of South and Fremont avenues Friday around 4 p.m. when one of the officers fired their weapon at the man, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The man was taken into custody and then died a short time later.

Authorities had a section of South Avenue closed off Friday evening due to the investigation.

Police recovered a gun in the area where the man was taken into custody, the prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities have not released the name of the man killed in Friday’s shooting.

Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the use of force investigation, per Attorney General guidelines. The New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Unit is assisting.

The shooting occurred near where Jerame Reid was killed in December 2014 police-involved shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Det. Ronald Henry at 609-381-2047 or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the prosecutor’s office’s CCPOTIP app.

