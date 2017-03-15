Man struck by train in Hillsdale allegedly claimed to have a bomb



HILLSDALE — A 30-year-old man escaped serious injury after being hit by a train Friday night, a spokeswoman for NJ Transit said.

Jordan Konikoff of Westwood was struck by the 1641 train around 8:20 p.m. just west of the Hillsdale station, the spokeswoman said. Konikoff was trespassing on Transit property, she also said.

He sustained “minor facial cuts” in the incident.

Konikoff also said he had a bomb, the spokeswoman said. Authorities determined there was no threat following a search. Service on the Pascack Valley line was only briefly interrupted.

Konikoff has been charged with making terroristic threats, the use of terroristic threats, interfering with transportation and defiant trespass.

Published at Sat, 18 Mar 2017 02:20:51 +0000