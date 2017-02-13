Man who crashed in front of War Memorial was intoxicated, police say



TRENTON — A man who crashed a pickup truck in front of the War Memorial Friday evening was under the influence of drugs, the State Police said.

Frederick Johnson, 51, of Burlington was arrested at the scene of the 5 p.m. crash Friday in front of the historic building downtown on Memorial Drive, at Barrack Street, police said.

Johnson’s vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage when it careened off the street and collided with ornamental objects in front of the building. A witness said the vehicle destroyed some the elaborate landscaping beds at the front entrance.

The state police found Johnson was under the influence of drugs and later charged him with driving while intoxicated, being under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest and obstructing the law.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Kevin Shea may be reached at kshea@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@kevintshea. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 13 Feb 2017 23:55:23 +0000