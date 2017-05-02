Man who dressed as cop during violent N.J. home invasion gets 6 years



NEWARK — A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old city man to more than six years in prison for a violent home invasion robbery in Paterson during which he posed as a Passaic County Sheriff’s Officer.





Clemente R. Carlos pleaded guilty in December 2016 before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to a charge of conspiring to commit robbery, for which Cecchi sentenced him Tuesday to 79 months in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamari Buxton said Carlos and Jason Thompson, 34, hoped to steal $1 million they believed was being kept in a businessman’s apartment, which authorities have said was located on 20th Avenue in Paterson.

Unbeknownst to the two men, Buxton said, the businessman had moved out. By the time of the planned robbery on Aug. 12, 2015, a mother and her young child had moved into the apartment in his place.

Carlos and Thompson were both armed and dressed like sheriff’s officers when they confronted the woman outside the building that day, having gone as far as outfitting a tan minivan to resemble a police vehicle, he said.

After leading the woman and her child back into the apartment, Buxton said, Thompson drew his gun and pointed it at the woman’s brother, who was sleeping inside.

After Thompson zip-tied the man, he and Carlos searched the apartment but left after coming up empty-handed, he said.

The two men — who were caught on surveillance footage — were arrested by sheriff’s detectives and agents from the FBI’s Newark Division that December.

Carlos’ attorney, Gary L. Cutler, argued for a sentence at the lower end of the recommended range of 70 to 87 months, explaining that Carlos grew up in poverty and had struggled with drug addiction.

Cutler told the court he had gathered numerous letters of support from the man’s friends and family that painted a picture of a “sweet and caring” person, pointing out that Carlos didn’t draw his gun and was not the one who zip-tied the victim’s brother.

The prosecutor responded that while the government was sympathetic to Carlos’ rough upbringing, he had committed “perhaps the most serious crime imaginable,” and exploited the public’s trust of law enforcement.

Feds: Man dressed as cop for home invasion

“I believe the victims certainly would not describe the defendant — in that moment at least — as ‘sweet and caring’,” Buxton said, noting Carlos’ lengthy criminal history, including pleading guilty to a robbery in Essex County for which he has yet to be sentenced.

“Sooner or later, people are going to get hurt,” he said.

In addition to the prison term, Cecchi sentenced Carlos to three years of supervised release.

Thompson, was indicted in March on charges of conspiring to commit robbery, attempted robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

