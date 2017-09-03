Mariah Carey and Lionel Richie's postponed N.J. concert gets new date



NEWARK — A huge heap of hits are headed for the Brick City after all.

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey announced Friday the rescheduled date for their upcoming All The Hits tour, which was originally scheduled to visit the Prudential Center in Newark March 17, but was postponed for medical reasons.

The duo will now instead visit New Jersey Aug. 18. See the tour’s full new schedule here.

Richie, 67, is recovering from knee surgery and said on Twitter Feb. 24 “unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour.”

“I look forward to being back onstage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

All tickets purchased for the original March date will be honored.

Published at Fri, 10 Mar 2017 20:49:00 +0000