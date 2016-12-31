Mariah Carey rep blames 'Dick Clark' production team for botched performance



Representatives of Mariah Carey have blamed the production team for her bungled New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square.

Carey botched a performance broadcast live on ABC’s coverage of the “Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” celebration. She looked angry and confused when a vocal track malfunctioned and appeared to be lip syncing after the track returned.

“A shame that her production set her up to fail,” Carey’s spokesman Nicole Perna said to Billboard.

Carey’s ear piece wasn’t working and the production team and stage managers sent her to perform without fixing it, Perna said. She denied that Carey planned to lip sync.

The singer took the stage just before midnight and got through “Auld Lang Syne” without trouble. The glitches started happening during the song “Emotion.”

The performance was widely bashed on social media.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the annual event, said in a statement to the BBC that the suggestion that it “would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

The company said it was not responsible for any technical problems during Carey’s performance.

Carey responded to the performance on Twitter by saying, “S–t happens” and wishing her fans a happy New Year.

Shit happens :weary: Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!:tada: Here’s to making more headlines in 2017 :joy: pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

