Mariah Carey's reaction to botched New Year's Eve performance: 'S–t happens'



If fans of Mariah Carey were hoping for a heartfelt apology over the singer’s botched, and awkward, performance during ABC’s live television coverage of the big New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square Saturday night, they didn’t get one.

Instead the pop superstar seemed to dismiss the technical mess-up and her somewhat bizarre actions on the big stage by issuing a tweet saying: “S- – t happens” and wishing her fans a happy New Year.

Carey took the stage in Times Square shortly before midnight and appeared to be angry and confused over an apparent audio glitch as a track to one of her songs was blasting out to the hundreds of thousands of spectators in the heart of New York City — with the cameras rolling on ABC.

At one point, the singer asked the crowd to sing a verse to her song, as she pranced around the stage with her dancers.

When the audio of her voice returned, she appeared to be lip-syncing her song.

It didn’t take long for her performance to get bashed by television viewers on social media.

Here’s Carey’s tweet that was posted early on New Year’s Day:

Shit happens :weary: Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!:tada: Here’s to making more headlines in 2017 :joy: pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

Here are some of the reactions from fans and viewers:

With 15 minutes remaining, 2016 claimed its final victim: Mariah Carey’s career — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 1, 2017

The most glorious ending to 2016:zap: “Mariah Carey rings in 2017 with awkward lip sync performance”https://t.co/SLfQ1GKVjM — Marcine Durrin Wielt (@MarcineDW) January 1, 2017

Zero sympathy for #MariahCarey.

You get paid millions to sing 2 bloody songs & lip-sync? Pathetic. https://t.co/LRiVN0Urw4 #nye2016 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 1, 2017

Ohio State should thank Mariah Carey. They no longer have the worst performance of the night. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroCSN) January 1, 2017

Len Melisurgo may be reached at LMelisurgo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @LensReality or like him on Facebook. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Sun, 01 Jan 2017 14:18:00 +0000