Mariah Carey's reaction to botched New Year's Eve performance: 'S–t happens'

If fans of Mariah Carey were hoping for a heartfelt apology over the singer’s botched, and awkward, performance during ABC’s live television coverage of the big New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square Saturday night, they didn’t get one.

Instead the pop superstar seemed to dismiss the technical mess-up and her somewhat bizarre actions on the big stage by issuing a tweet saying: “S- – t happens” and wishing her fans a happy New Year.  

Pop star Mariah Carey, pictured in a file photo, is drawing lots of heat over a botched performance on New Year’s Eve in Times Square. (Kevork Djansezianarge) 

Carey took the stage in Times Square shortly before midnight and appeared to be angry and confused over an apparent audio glitch as a track to one of her songs was blasting out to the hundreds of thousands of spectators in the heart of New York City — with the cameras rolling on ABC.

At one point, the singer asked the crowd to sing a verse to her song, as she pranced around the stage with her dancers.

When the audio of her voice returned, she appeared to be lip-syncing her song.

It didn’t take long for her performance to get bashed by television viewers on social media. 

Here’s Carey’s tweet that was posted early on New Year’s Day:

Here are some of the reactions from fans and viewers:

Published at Sun, 01 Jan 2017 14:18:00 +0000

