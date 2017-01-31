Martellus Bennett might skip Donald Trump White House visit if Patriots win Super Bowl



HOUSTON — Former Giants tight end Martellus Bennett said Monday that if he and his Patriots teammates win Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons, he might not take part in the celebratory trip to the White House because of President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know,” Bennett — who was wearing a NASA hat for the event — said during Super Bowl Opening Night when asked if he would join his teammates on the White House visit if the Patriots win their fifth championship on Sunday. “I’ve got to win a Super Bowl. But, most likely no.”

Pressed for a reason why he would consider not making the trip, Bennett responded by saying: “I don’t support the guy that’s in the house.”

Much has been made of a purported friendship between Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Trump. Likewise, Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a longtime friend of Trump’s and attended the 45th President’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Bennett, meanwhile, has several concerns about Trump’s presidency including the recent gag order placed on government agencies such as Bennett’s beloved NASA.

“I like NASA, I like space and this is one of my favorite hats,” Bennett said. “I’m a little bit worried [about NASA with Trump in office]. With [Tesla, SpaceX CEO] Elon Musk part of his economy group or whatever it made be. I’m worried a little bit about everything to be honest. I know Elon has nothing to do with NASA, but he has a lot to do with space because of SpaceX and everything. It will be interesting to see how things go.”

Protests of Trump’s newly implemented policies and policy decisions over the past two weeks have been taking place across the nation, including in Houston surrounding the Super Bowl. As a result, Bennett’s comments and the feelings of other players on a potential White House visit could provide an interesting backdrop ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Matt Lombardo may be reached at MDLombardo@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattLombardo975.



