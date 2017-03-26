Masters of glass demonstrate talents at Flameworking Conference (PHOTOS)



ALLOWAY TWP. — In its 17th year, the International Flameworking Conference this weekend featured some of the top glass artists in the world.

Sponsored by Salem Community College, the conference kicked off Friday night with a special lecture at SCC’s home campus in Carneys Point Township.

Beth Hylen and Eric Goldschmidt of Corning Museum of Glass spoke about the history of flameworking.

On Saturday and Sunday, the focus of the conference shifted to the college’s Samuel H. Jones Glass Education Center in Alloway Township.

There, scheduled demonstrations from Amber Cowan (the featured artist), Jacob Moskowitz, Zach Puchowitz, Ryan Tanner and Kim Thomas and others fascinated conference participants.

Salem Community College’s scientific and art glass programs, like the conference, draw participants from around the world.

This year’s conference chairman is Paul J. Stankard, a master of glass art.

Coincidentally, the Glass Education Center is just a few miles away from the Alloway Township site where Caspar Wistar established the first successful commercial glass works in the American Colonies.

