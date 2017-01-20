Meet this weekend's Rutgers football official visitors



Although George W. Carver (Birmingham, Al.) safety Syhiem Simmons — originally from Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) — and Lackawanna Community College (Scranton, Pa.) defensive tackle Terrence Harris — originally out of Paramus (N.J.) Catholic — were initially scheduled to take part in Rutgers’ official visits this weekend, it appears they will not attend.

However, there is a chance Simmons will visit next weekend. Linebacker teammate Tadarrius Patterson will likely accompany Simmons if that visit is to occur as Rutgers is also recruiting the 6-1, 215-pound three-star.

Throughout the past few weeks, Simmons had shown high interest in Rutgers, although there was some work needed to be done in order for Rutgers to take his pledge. The 6-1, 200-pounder is a versatile athlete and holds offers from Mississippi State, West Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Tulane in addition to the Scarlet Knights.

Published at Fri, 20 Jan 2017 15:30:00 +0000