Meryl Streep's Globes speech gives donations bump to journalist group



When Meryl Streep got on stage to accept her Cecil B. DeMille Award Sunday at the Golden Globes, she had some pointed words for the behavior of the president-elect.

But she also called on the forces of Hollywood to support the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists.

“We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call ’em on the carpet for every outrage,” said Streep, a Summit native who grew up in Bernardsville. “That’s why our founders enshrined the press and its freedoms in our Constitution. So I only ask the famously well-heeled Hollywood Foreign Press and all of us in our community to join me in supporting the Committee to Protect Journalists, ’cause we’re gonna need them going forward, and they’ll need us to safeguard the truth.”

As a result of Streep’s call to action, CPJ has received a bump in donations, Poynter reports. An average Sunday night would only see a few donations, but Globes Sunday saw about 500, said Courtney Radsch, advocacy director for CPJ, who made sure to tweet out donation information after hearing Streep’s comments.

“Most of them were small, individual donations coming from people who appear to have been inspired by her speech,” she said.

After Streep criticized what appeared to be Donald Trump’s 2015 mockery of a reporter with a congenital joint condition as an especially insidious form of bullying, Trump told the New York Times he hadn’t seen the speech, but said he wasn’t surprised by such comments from “liberal movie people.”

Streep never actually uttered Trump’s name, but there was no mistaking the subject of her remarks.

On Monday morning, Trump expanded his response on Twitter, calling Streep, now the winner of nine Golden Globes and three Oscars (along with 19 nominations), “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and a “Hillary flunky.”

He also denied mocking Serge Kovaleski, the New York Times reporter and former Washington Post reporter whose 2001 story Trump referenced during his run for the presidency.

Amy Kuperinsky may be reached at akuperinsky@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmyKup or on Facebook.

