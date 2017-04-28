Met Gala 2017: What all the stars wore (and what they didn't) on the red carpet



I’m literally holding my laptop screen inches away from my face trying to make sense of what I’m seeing. Must be the Met Gala! The look in question is Rihanna’s, an explosion of fabric swatches with what appears to be an upholstered chintz orthopedic brace strapped to her left leg.

Rihanna is here and everyone else officially tried #MetGalapic.twitter.com/hs3uVfKxC7 — Dani Deahl (@danideahl) May 2, 2017

The Met Gala — the annual ball celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s major Costume Institute exhibit — attracts dozens and dozens of A-list actresses and models dressed by top designers, each determined to outdo one another in sheer outrageousness. And Rihanna usually wins.

Instead of a theme — previous ones have included punk and China — this year the Costume Institute is turning the spotlight on Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garcons. It’s the first time the Met has focused on a single living designer since the Yves Saint Laurent exhibit in 1983.

The accompanying exhibit features 120 Comme des Garcons womenswear designs. “Rei Kawakubo is one of the most important and influential designers of the past forty years,” said Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s curator in charge. “By inviting us to rethink fashion as a site of constant creation, recreation, and hybridity, she has defined the aesthetics of our time.”

Hybridity is as good a descriptor as any for some of the standout get-ups of the night:

Katy Perry wore a red Maison Margiela… words escape me. The John Galliano-designed outfit involved a tulle and chiffon dress, I think, and a coat, a veil and a headpiece.

wore a red Maison Margiela… words escape me. The John Galliano-designed outfit involved a tulle and chiffon dress, I think, and a coat, a veil and a headpiece. Priyanka Chopra donned a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown, worn buttoned-up but off the shoulder, with the most dramatic train ever to be made of tan trench coat material.

donned a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown, worn buttoned-up but off the shoulder, with the most dramatic train ever to be made of tan trench coat material. Nicki Minaj wore a custom look from H&M, a red and black kimono festooned with black vinyl roses and cinched with an oversized obi in the shape of Darth Vader’s helmet or perhaps Minaj herself.

wore a custom look from H&M, a red and black kimono festooned with black vinyl roses and cinched with an oversized obi in the shape of Darth Vader’s helmet or perhaps Minaj herself. Kylie Jenner draped herself in a La Perla gown, er, slip, er, swatch of mesh embroidered with 85,000 crystals over a thonged bodysuit. “The cheeks are out,” announced one E! commentator.

draped herself in a La Perla gown, er, slip, er, swatch of mesh embroidered with 85,000 crystals over a thonged bodysuit. “The cheeks are out,” announced one E! commentator. Salma Hayek’s Balenciaga outfit seemed quite sedate at first look — a black halter gown, but the slit revealed electric blue “pant boots.”

Balenciaga outfit seemed quite sedate at first look — a black halter gown, but the slit revealed electric blue “pant boots.” Zendaya didn’t exact stick to the theme, but her Dolce & Gabbana off-the-shoulder gown with an oversized parrot print was one of the most romantic looks of the night.

didn’t exact stick to the theme, but her Dolce & Gabbana off-the-shoulder gown with an oversized parrot print was one of the most romantic looks of the night. Madonna was notable this year for actually wearing a gown instead of fetishwear — it was a Jeremy Scott classic siren look, except in Army green and brown camouflage.

For all the looks form the red carpet, check out our slideshow above.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook.

