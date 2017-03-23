Mets ace Noah Syndergaard dating Jersey girl (PHOTOS)



Move over, Matt Harvey. Noah Syndergaard is now the Mets ace and off-the-field celebrity.

On the field, Syndergaard passed Harvey last season. Off the field, the pitcher known as Thor has seemingly taken over the headlines, back pages and gossip sections.

The latest example: Syndergaard was photographed earlier this week at a Knicks game. While that in itself wasn’t a big deal (Syndergaard is a big sports fan and is often at New York-area games), it was the reason for the photographs: The Mets star was with a new girlfriend.

It turns out the woman, former Boston University soccer player Alexandra Cooper, is from New Jersey. Cooper played her high school soccer at Pennington High School, scoring 14 goals from 2010-2012.

The affection shown and time spent between Syndergaard and Cooper wasn’t a one-time thing. According to the New York Post, Syndergaard brought Cooper to a group dinner with family earlier this week.

Two weeks ago, Cooper tagged a photo on Instagram from Port St. Lucie, Florida–the site of Mets spring training.

Syndergaard, 24, burst on the scene as one of baseball’s best pitchers before Cooper entered his dating scene. On Monday, the right-handed strikeout artist threw six shutout innings vs. the Braves before departing with a blister on his finger.

Syndergaard is scheduled to pitch again on Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

