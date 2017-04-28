Michael Moore will try to take down Donald Trump — on Broadway



Documentarian and lefty flamethrower Michael Moore is making his Broadway debut in a (mostly) one-man show with a mission no less than taking down President Donald Trump.

“The Terms of My Surrender” will run for 12 weeks starting in July at the mid-sized Belasco Theater, according to a press announcement. While the show is scripted, Moore says it will also be nimble enough to respond to breaking news and will some surprise guests throughout the run.

Moore proved unusually prescient in predicting Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election, penning a blog post last summer in which he warned of a coming “Rust Belt Brexit.” More recently, he predicted that Trump will be impeached — but not until a second term.

In the planned Broadway show, Moore will take audiences on a subversive ride “through the United Stated of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f— we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border,” the announcement says.

“It’s a humorous play about a country that’s just elected a madman,” Moore tells the New York Times. “I think people will find themselves laughing one minute and wanting to go look for some pitchforks and torches the next.”

The vocal anti-Trump agitator rose to fame chronicling the loss of auto jobs in his hometown of Flint, Mich., in 1989’s “Roger & Me” — giving a voice to the same sort of blue-collar voters that propelled Trump to the White House. He is also known for “Fahrenheit 9/11,” the highest-grossing documentary of all time, and the Oscar-winning “Bowling for Columbine.”

Previews begin July 28, with opening night Aug. 10. Tickets are $29-$149 and are now on sale at Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200.

The production will be directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening”), with an equally decorated creative team.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook.





