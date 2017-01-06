Mike Maccagnan declines to apologize to fans for Jets' miserable season



During a Friday morning appearance on WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton,” Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan declined to apologize to fans for a miserable 5-11 season in 2016.

Maccagnan was pressed for an apology by co-host Craig Carton, who is a vocal Jets fan. And while Maccagnan did say he was disappointed by the season (his second with the organization), he did not issue a formal apology.

“We’re frustrated, probably like the fans are,” Maccagnan calmly said. “It hurts us, just like it hurts them, when we lose games. We obviously feel the pain and frustration of the season like the Jets fans do. We knew, coming in, that it was going to be a process and may take some time [to turn the Jets around].

“We are committed to getting this thing turned around. We will do everything in our power to get this thing turned around. We wish the outcome of this season wasn’t what it was. We’re not happy how the season turned out.”

Look, this is semantics … and not at all surprising. Would you rather have Maccagnan groveling and apologizing on sports talk radio, or actually putting together a winning team?

Some fans obviously want both, but everybody can agree that the latter (Maccagnan’s action) is more important than the former (his words).

The bottom line for Maccagnan: If quarterback Christian Hackenberg fails, after Maccagnan drafted him in Round 2 last year, then Maccagnan is probably finished with the Jets, sooner rather than later.

And that still would’ve been the case if Maccagnan gave in to Carton badgering him for an apology Friday.

