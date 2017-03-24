Mike Maccagnan won't say if Jets plan on picking up Calvin Pryor's 5th-year option



The writing may be on the wall for Jets safety Calvin Pryor.

During his yearly March teleconference, general manager Mike Maccagnan was hush-hush on Pryor’s future with the Jets. When asked if he’ll pick up Pryor’s fifth-year contract option, Maccagnan said, well, nothing.

“Those are things that will work themselves out in time,” he danced. “I would say at this point in time, that’s not something I want to weigh in and comment on.”

When the owners and NFLPA negotiated the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement, fifth-year contract options were put in place for first-round picks. Before a player’s fourth year, his team could “pick up” the option on his deal, and keep him for a fifth season.

The fifth-year option for a player drafted outside the Top 10 (Pryor was the No. 18 pick in 2014) is the average of the No. 3 through 25 salaries at their position, and guaranteed for injury when the option is exercised. The option year becomes fully guaranteed on the first day of the league year in the fifth contract year.

It’s a low-risk move for a team looking to keep players around. It’s more uncommon when a player’s option isn’t picked up, compared to when it is. The Jets recently picked up the options on linebacker Quinton Coples, defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson and defensive end Sheldon Richardson. They did not on cornerback Dee Milliner.

Pryor’s fall from grace has been steep and fast. He had a breakout 2015, setting up high expectations for 2016. But Pryor, along with the rest of the Jets’ defense, struggled mightily. He finished the year 62 tackles, no sacks, no interceptions, and one forced fumble.

He was regularly out of position, struggled in coverage, and began losing playing time to Rontez Miles. He was ProFootballFocus.com‘s 73rd-ranked safety.

Reading between the lines, it’s clear the Jets aren’t happy with Pryor’s progression. They made a serious run at the Cardinals’ Tony Jefferson in free agency, before he signed with the Ravens. Jefferson plays the same position as Pryor.

The Jets hold the No. 6 pick in the draft. LSU safety Jamal Adams and Ohio State’s Malik Hooker are both possible picks.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

