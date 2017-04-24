Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, brothers in bruising 'Marriage Boot Camp' family edition



The family that plays together (and fights together, and gets indicted together) stars in reality shows together: Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of “Jersey Shore” fame will be appearing in WeTV’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” alongside his brothers Frank Jr. and Marc.

The show, a spinoff of “Marriage Boot Camp,” in which Sorrentino also appeared, will attempt to patch up toxic familial relationships. You’ll recall that Sorrentino and Frank were arrested in 2014 after a fight at their now-defunct family-owned tanning salon, and Sorrentino and Marc are both facing tax fraud charges in federal court, including a new set of charges announced earlier this month, after they had already taped “Marriage Boot Camp.” A trial is set for next year.

“Sorrentino wants to fix things with his brothers Marc and Frank Jr.,” according to the show’s press materials. “With the looming threat of jail time for tax evasion putting a major strain on their relationship, these three brothers must put their pride aside to bring their family back together.”

In between his legal troubles and drug rehab, Sorrentino has managed to make quite a career out of reality TV, competing in “Dancing With the Stars,” “Celebrity Big Brother,” “Worst Cooks in America,” and starring with the rest of the Sorrentino clan on TV Guide Channel’s “The Sorrentinos.”

Also appearing on this season of “Marriage Boot Camp”: Kendra Wilkinson (“The Girls Next Door,” “Kendra On Top”) and her mother Patti; Chad Johnson (“Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch”) and his mother Paula, who left him in care of his grandmother when he was five years old; and “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham and her divorced parents Debra and Michael.

The four reality stars and their kin will be coached through their angst by relationship experts Venus Nicolino and Ish Major and must decide at the end of the eight-day group counseling session/taping schedule whether to cut ties once and for all. Tune in Friday at 9 p.m.

