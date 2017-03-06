Milder weather to return to N.J. later this week



New Jerseyans will get to leave the frigid weekend weather behind on Monday.

After two chilly days, including a stretch of several hours early Sunday where the wind chill dipped below zero, a solid warmup is on the way Monday with even milder conditions coming toward midweek.

Forecasters say New Jersey can expect sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 40s this afternoon — about normal for early March.

The mercury remains below freezing throughout the state Monday morning with the coldest spots in Ocean and Monmouth counties. It’s 10 degrees in Berkeley and 13 in Howell as of 6:40 a.m., the state climatologist’s office says.

The Atlantic City Marina and Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island are recording the highest temps at 29 and 28, respectively.

Highs later should reach 42 in Newark, 44 in Atlantic City and 49 in Trenton.

Temps will hardly fall in the overnight hours with lows only dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s. There’s a chance of rain, though, leading into what could be a somewhat damp Tuesday.

There could be periods of showers, especially northwest of Interstate 95 on a breezy, cloudy day. Temperatures will be at least 10 degrees above normal — in the upper 50s to low 60s, though.

Showers could stick around Tuesday night and into Wednesday when it will be even milder until the sun returns. Highs on a spring-like Wednesday will get into the mid 60s under sunny skies.

Thursday looks dry and sunny, too but temps will dip back into the 50s.

Published at Mon, 06 Mar 2017 11:58:00 +0000