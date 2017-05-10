Miss America Organization has a new home in Atlantic City



There it is — the Miss America Organization has moved digs once again to Boardwalk Hall, the traditional home of the pageant final in Atlantic City.

In 2015, the pageant organization, which formerly maintained offices in the nearby Claridge Hotel, moved back to Atlantic City from Linwood, about 12 miles outside the resort town in Atlantic County.

Savvy Shields, 21, the former Miss Arkansas who was crowned Miss America 2017 in September, and Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian were present along with staff from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the pageant organization for a ribbon cutting at Boardwalk Hall on Wednesday.

“Historic Boardwalk Hall is the perfect home for the national offices of the Miss America Organization,” said Chris Howard, the CRDA’s executive director, in a statement. “We are excited to welcome them as a tenant and look forward to this year’s competition.”

The pageant received $12.5 million in subsidies under a three-year deal brokered with the CRDA in 2016, even though the state authority did not complete a follow-up study to see if the event had delivered on a projected minimum of $20 million in economic benefit after its return to Atlantic City in 2013.

Miss America, which began in 1921 as a way for local businesses to prolong the summer tourist season into September, has called Boardwalk Hall its home since the 1940s and until it left Atlantic City for Las Vegas in 2005. The pageant returned to Atlantic City for the 2014 pageant in September 2013.

The 2018 Miss America pageant is set for Sept. 10 at Boardwalk Hall.

