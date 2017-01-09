Mitch Trubisky? Deshaun Watson? Should Jets draft QB in 2017?



Not that there was ever much doubt, but North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky on Monday declared for the NFL Draft.

Though this is considered a fairly weak quarterback draft class, most analysts put Trubisky atop it. Is he worthy of being drafted in the top five? Maybe. Maybe not. But because of the importance of the quarterback position, he probably will be.

Which brings us to the Jets, who draft at No. 6. Will Trubisky and/or Clemson’s Deshaun Watson be around at No. 6? And if so, will the Jets draft a quarterback?

They just drafted Christian Hackenberg in Round 2 last year, but he is a raw project player and the jury is still way out on whether he can be a legit NFL quarterback. He has done nothing to prove it so far, but he hasn’t played, either.

Trubisky, Watson, and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer are considered the top three quarterbacks available this year — at least according to CBSSports.com. It would be a stunner, at this point, if another quarterback — like Miami’s Brad Kaaya — went in the top 10.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan has, to date, staked a large portion of his reputation with this franchise to the Hackenberg pick. But there’s nothing that says Maccagnan can’t draft another quarterback high in 2017.

If he does, that obviously means the Jets are nowhere close to sold on Hackenberg. They’d essentially be pulling the plug on him awfully soon after drafting him.

Then there’s the matter of the five teams in front of the Jets — the Browns, 49ers, Bears, Jaguars, and Titans. Those top three teams definitely could draft a quarterback.

The Jaguars haven’t gotten a lot out of Blake Bortles so far, through three seasons. But he hasn’t looked like a total bust. And the Titans have Marcus Mariota, so they’re not drafting a quarterback.

By the time the Jets select at No. 6 (presuming they stay there), Trubisky and Watson could be off the board.

8 Jets cuts, to create $54 million in cap space

Ultimately, it would be surprising if Maccagnan drafts a quarterback at No. 6 — or trades up to pick one.

Expect him to sign a veteran quarterback this offseason — like Tyrod Taylor, Mike Glennon, or Brian Hoyer — and put that guy in the Jets’ 2017 quarterback room with Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, who is entering Year 3 and remains unproven.

In the meantime, you can watch Watson — and eight other potential Jets draft prospects — in Monday night’s college football national championship game between Clemson and Alabama.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

