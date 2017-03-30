Mitch Trubisky's workout with Jets not a good sign for Christian Hackenberg



The Jets hold the No. 6 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. For a team about as far away from championship contention as you can get, it’s a golden opportunity to nab a game-changing dynamic player. Someone to lead this team for the next 10, 15 years.

And the Jets appear open to using the pick on any position, including quarterback. Mitch Trubisky will work out for the Jets on Thursday, something he told reporters about at UNC’s Pro Day.

Surprising? Maybe. Alarming?

Certainly for last year’s second-round pick Christian Hackenberg.

It’s tough to get an exact read on how general manager Mike Maccagnan feels, unless maybe you’re Betty, his wife. He doesn’t leak things to the media, nor is he an open book during his rare press conferences. You need to look at his actions. They (cliche aside) speak louder than his words.

So what does it mean when Maccagnan, the man responsible for drafting Hackenberg (a quarterback), is working out the top quarterback less than a year later?

Jets checking out Trubisky at his Pro Day

It screams he doesn’t believe Hackenberg can be the guy. It says he has his doubts. It’s a damning message to all those holding onto the slight glimmer of hope Hackenberg can lead the Jets out of their 50-year quarterback purgatory.

Fact: If you believe you have a franchise quarterback on your roster, you don’t have a pre-draft visit with a projected first-round pick at the same position.

And it’s just Trubisky the Jets are working out. They previously did so with Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizier. The have plans to do so with Texas Tech’s Pat Mahomes and California’s Davis Webb.

There have been conflicting reports about how the Jets actually feel about Hackenberg. An anonymous coach ripped him to ESPN last year, saying he “couldn’t hit the ocean” with a pass. Another added he “regressed” during the season.

Maccagnan refused to address those reports at his postseason presser. Instead, he danced around them.

“I’m not going to necessarily (respond to) an unnamed source on that,” Maccagnan said in January. “From our standpoint, we like Christian as a prospect. He is a young player. He’s only 21 years old. He has made progress. He does have potential that we’re focused on trying to make him develop. From that standpoint, as the season progressed, he did improve and made progress.

“I’m not necessarily in the business of looking back. I think we’re focused on making sure Christian can develop into the player and fulfill a potential we think he has.”

Jets’ 7-round mock draft | Who’s the pick?

Whether he likes it or not, flirting with Trubisky, and other top quarterback prospects, seems to validate the anonymous remarks.

As things stand now, the Jets have three quarterbacks on their roster — Hackenberg, Bryce Petty (fourth round, 2015) and Josh McCown (37-year-old signed Monday). While the Jets carried four quarterbacks last season, it’s unlikely they do it again, especially if Maccagnan’s playful flirting turns to love.

McCown is a lock for 2017. His one-year contract comes with $6 million guaranteed. Trubisky, obviously, would be, too. Petty and Hackenberg would then become expendable. In all likelihood, the Jets would put both on the trade block. move whichever nets the best return, and keep the other as the third quarterback.

It should be noted Maccagnan is just doing his homework, and for a good reason. Trubisky isn’t a perfect prospect. He took roughly 98 percent of his dropbacks out of the shotgun last season, according to NFL.com. He started just 13 games in college. There are concerns with his sometimes-wonky throwing motion, and some wonder if he can dissect an NFL defense. He’s no sure-fire pick.

Maccagnan could also be playing a game. He’s interested in trading down. Maybe by poking around Trubisky, he can entice a team to trade up with him?

But all of that’s under the surface. And up top, it’s not good. At least not for Hackenberg supporters.

Before last year’s draft, many gave Hackenberg a fourth- and fifth-round grade. Near every analyst felt Maccagnan reached for him in the second round.

And the fact Trubisky will work out privately for the Jets? Well, Maccagnan looks like he’s admitting the same.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

