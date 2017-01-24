More drama! Mary J. Blige knocks another $1M off Saddle River estate (PHOTOS)



R&B icon and actress Mary J. Blige has chopped the price on her Saddle River estate by another $1 million, taking the nearly 20,000-square-foot home to $8.9 million, according its New Jersey Multiple Listing Service listing.

Blige paid $12.8 million for the home — reportedly an all-cash deal — back in 2008, and listed it in 2015 for $13 million. This is the fourth price cut.

Blige, who split from her husband and manager Kendu Isaacs last year after 12 years of marriage, apparently has split from the home too, which is largely emptied of furnishings, real estate photos show.

This home, on 4 gated acres, has two formal dining rooms, a kitchen with double center islands, two refrigerators and a circular breakfast room with vaulted ceiling, a master suite with a separate sitting room and double-sided fireplace, a home gym, sauna, steam room, indoor basketball court and wine cellar. There is also a pool and a pool house. Records show she paid $98,547 in property taxes on the Saddle River estate last year.

Blige recently co-starred in the period drama “Mudbound,” which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is already the subject of Oscar buzz for next year’s race.

Rosie O’Donnell has also trying to sell her Saddle River estate, located less than a mile from Blige’s property, trimming the price recently by $595,000 to $5.9 million.

Published at Wed, 25 Jan 2017 16:40:00 +0000