More light snow expected as bitter cold grips N.J.



While the sun will make an appearance on Thursday, it’ll be chilly again with another dusting of snow likely.

Wind chills are in the teens across most of New Jersey early Thursday as temperatures mainly in the low 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

While the forecast calls for sunny skies, scattered flurries are likely to begin late Thursday morning in North Jersey and after 1 p.m. in Central Jersey. South Jersey is expected to remain dry.

Highs will only be in the 30s, but winds of 15 to 20 mph that gust to 30 mph will make it feel even colder.

The possibility of blowing and drifting snow which could reduce visibility for drivers is also a concern, particularly in Morris, Somerset, Hunterdon, Warren and Sussex counties.

It stays chilly overnight with temps dipping into the teens and low 20s. Winds will diminish, though.

Friday should be sunny with slightly milder temperatures and lighter winds. Highs will near the 40.

There’s a chance of light snow or mixed precipitation Friday night into Saturday, though no accumulation is expected. Saturday brings a threat of rain, though temperatures will climb as high as the mid 40s — as mild as it has been in days.

Published at Thu, 16 Mar 2017 10:52:00 +0000