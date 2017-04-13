Motorcycle rider killed after being hit from behind by car, cops say



MANCHESTER — A 65-year-old motorcycle rider died Wednesday night after he was struck from behind by a car and thrown from his motorcycle, police said.

John Rolick, of Manchester, was riding his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Route 70 and preparing to make a left turn onto Roosevelt City Road when he was hit from behind by a 1994 Chevrolet Prism, police Capt. Todd Malland said.

Rolick, of the Whiting section of town, was thrown from the motorcycle, Malland said.

First responders who arrived at the scene around 9:15 p.m. attempted to give Rolick CPR, but he was pronounced dead, Malland said. Rolick was wearing a helmet

Both people in the Chevrolet were wearing seat belts, Malland said. They complained of pain as a result of the collision but refused medical attention, the captain said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Whiting Volunteer Fire Department, Quality Medical Transport and MONOC paramedics assisted at the scene.

Malland did not say if any charges were filed against the driver of the Chevrolet. An email to a spokesman seeking additional information was not immediately returned.

The Manchester Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.

Alex Napoliello may be reached at anapoliello@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @alexnapoNJ.

