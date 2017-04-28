Motorcyclist killed in Turnpike crash, State Police say



SECAUCUS — State Police said a motorcyclist was fatally injured Sunday evening in a crash on the eastern spur of the New Jersey Turnpike.

Trooper Alejandro Goez said the Yamaha motorycle and a Mercedes Benz of unspecified model collided around 4:55 p.m. as they traveled southbound near mile marker 110.8.

The motorcycle traveled off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier, resulting in the rider being thrown from the vehicle, Goez said.

The rider was taken with life-threatening injuries to Meadowlands Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m., the trooper said.

“As of right now, we’re not releasing the name yet,” Goez said. “We’re still pending next-of-kin notification.”

Goez said both the right and center lane near at the scene were closed for approximately three hours following the crash, but had re-opened as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured, and the crash remains under investigation, Goez said.

Thomas Moriarty may be reached at tmoriarty@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ThomasDMoriarty. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 01 May 2017 02:37:00 +0000