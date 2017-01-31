MSG to offer live streams for Devils, Rangers games



Devils and Rangers fans will soon have a new option for watching games.

MSG Networks reached an agreement with the NHL to begin live streaming Devils and Rangers games, plus New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres games, on MSG GO.

The agreement was announced by the NHL and MSG on Tuesday, but it did not offer a specific start date for the streaming, other than saying it would be available in the coming weeks.

“As the outlet for more live local NHL games than any other RSN in the country, we are pleased to partner with the NHL and our teams to provide hockey fans with additional ways to view our games,” Andrea Greenberg, president and chief executive officer of MSG Networks, said in a release. “With the addition of the NHL, MSG GO will certainly be a premiere mobile destination for hockey fans in the region.”

Customers with television subscriptions have free access to MSG GO.

