N.J. 3-star, top Rutgers DB target Harrison Hand commits to Baylor Bears

In a somewhat shocking sequence of events, Harrison Hand, Rutgers’ top remaining defensive back target, has committed to Baylor, after just receiving an offer on Dec. 30.

The Baylor staff recently received an overhaul with former Temple head coach Matt Rhule taking over at the helm on Dec. 7. Temple was long thought to be one of Hand’s leaders while Rhule and staff resided in Philadelphia, making for a smooth recruiting transition once the changeover took place.

Hand took an official visit to Rutgers on Dec. 2, where he allegedly had a good time with Bo Melton and a number of other Rutgers commits.

He also officially visited Virginia Tech on Sept. 17, and was set to visit Temple on Dec. 9 and West Virginia on Dec. 13. However, it has always been tough to pin down his intentions as Hand has always been one of N.J.’s less vocal top performers.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Cherry Hill (N.J.) West is one of the most underrated prospects in the region as he boasts elite metrics and play-making potential.

This past summer, Hand won defensive back MVPs at Rivals camp-N.J on April 31, and at The Opening N.J. Regional, the following day.

And not only did Hand test well, running a laser-timed 4.40-second 40-yard dash, a 4.42-second 20-yard shuttle, showcasing a 40.8-inch vertical leap, a 39-foot power ball throw and 120.33 overall SPARQ rating at at the latter, all while measuring 6-foot, 183 pounds that day.

But he also displayed the ability to diagnose routes, and stick to receivers with great anticipation. And he has the length and ball skills to recover down the field if ever beat off the line.

That performance led to an invitation to The Opening, the country’s most exclusive off-season football spectacle, where his team won the seven-on seven portion of the event, despite Hand playing through an aggravated hamstring.

A first-team all-state defensive selection in 2016, Hand was a leader on an 8-2 Lions squad, which reached the state N.J. playoffs for just the second time in school history. He accumulated 46 tackles, seven pass break-ups, two interceptions (one returned for a TD), two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Also worth noting is Hand’s athletic pedigree, as he’s the cousin of former NFL defensive tackle Turk McBride, former Maryland Terrapins and USC Trojans defensive back Antwine Perez and former Towson cornerback Jamil Tyson.

Published at Sat, 07 Jan 2017 16:10:00 +0000