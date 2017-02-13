N.J. 4-star DE Dorian Hardy officially enrolled at Paramus Catholic, starts Tuesday



It’s official.

According to a person with knowledge of the events, former St. Joseph (Mont.) defensive end Dorian Hardy is officially enrolled at Paramus (N.J.) Catholic as of Monday and will begin his education at the school Tuesday.

The person has requested anonymity because they haven’t been authorized to speak on the subject.

A four-star recruit and one of N.J.’s top prospects in the 2018 class, Hardy holds upwards of 30 offers from Rutgers, Alabama, Florida, LSU and just about every other program with a household name.

Hardy and his mother are in the process of moving and have provided a bona fide change of address.

Hardy transferring prior to July 1 when the new transfer rule goes into effect will prevent him from having to sit out of any games in 2017.

Hardy, who boasts a 3.2 grade point average, is also looking forward to pursuing classes at PC which coincide with his future major.

“Dorian needed a new environment and a fresh start to prepare himself for college and to attain personal growth,” the source said.

The Elizabeth native broke out as early as 2015 following a productive youth football career and two underclassman seasons at St. Joe’s.

A 6-5, 245-pounder, Hardy became a defensive starter for the final four games of 2015 as a sophomore, accumulating 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss over that span.

He also generated five tackles, one of which went for a loss, in St. Joe’s 21-10 championship game loss to Don Bosco that year.

In 2016 as a junior, Hardy accumulated 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two batted passes, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery — according to MaxPreps.com — while splitting time at defensive end and defensive tackle.

St. Joe’s finished as the No. 1-ranked team in the final 2016 NJ.com statewide rankings, one spot ahead of Paramus Catholic. Both schools won NJSIAA sectional titles.

