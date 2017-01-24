N.J. actress Laura Prepon pregnant, report says



Laura Prepon and Ben Foster in October. The pair was reportedly engaged the same month. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

“Orange is the New Black” actress Laura Prepon is pregnant, People reports.

Prepon, 36, a Watchung native, was a longtime cast member on “That ’70s Show” for eight seasons, from 1998 to 2006. She got engaged to actor Ben Foster (“Hell or High Water“), 36, in October. Her child with Foster will be her first.

The actors have known each other for 18 years. Before Foster was linked to Prepon in 2016, he was in a relationship with Robin Wright (“House of Cards”), who was formerly married to Sean Penn for 14 years. The couple was on-again, off-again. The actors were reportedly engaged at least once but called it off in 2015.

Prepon was previously in a relationship with actor Scott Michael Foster (“Greek”), until 2013. For seven years before that, Prepon dated actor Christopher Masterson, whose brother Danny Masterson was a regular on “That ’70s Show.”



