N.J. college begins a new era with 'proven' leader

HACKETTSTOWN — Centenary University on Friday inaugurated David Haney as its 13th president, according to the university.

Haney, a veteran college administrator, was most recently the vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty at Emory and Henry College, a private liberal arts school in Virginia.

His tenure at Centenary, a private college of about 2,100 students, began last summer.

“Dr. Haney has proven to be an effective leader,” said Wolfgang Gstattenbauer, chairman of Centenary’s Board of Trustees. “The Centenary community is extremely fortunate to have such a talented and innovative administrator at the helm.”

Along with his time at Emory and Henry College, Haney held administrative or faculty positions at Appalachian State University, Black Hills State University, Auburn University, and Swarthmore College.

Haney was attracted to Centenary even as the university and other small and mid-size private colleges have been battling declining enrollment.

“I think Centenary has the right idea about what higher education should be these days,” Haney said last year, pointing to a mix of liberal arts and career-oriented options.

Haney is also an accomplished bluegrass musician who toured internally and graced the cover of “Bluegrass Unlimited” magazine.

He plays the the mandolin, banjo and harmonica and, according to a 1983 Boston Globe Review, sings “gorgeous high leads and rich, resonant harmonies.”

