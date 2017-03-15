N.J. cop gets 3 years for 2015 hit-and-run that left victim in coma



JERSEY CITY — A Jersey City police officer will spend years in prison and be forced to turn in his badge after being sentenced for leaving the scene of a 2015 accident in Weehawken that left a man in a coma.

Patrolman Jermaine Gonzalez, 34, of Weehawken, was off duty when he struck Firas Natsheh, 43, of North Bergen, on Hackensack Plank Road on July 2, 2015. Natsheh, who remains in a coma to this day, was walking with traffic but was not on the sidewalk or within a crosswalk, police said.

“The whole case was very tragic,” said Gonzalez’s attorney, John Lynch, today. “It was an accident that resulted in a man suffering serious injuries and he remains in a coma. On the other hand, because Jermaine left the scene, he forfeited his carrier as a police officer and is going to prison.”

Gonzalez was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim by leaving the scene while the victim was helpless. He later pleaded guilty to the first charge only and was sentenced yesterday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Martha Royster.

Natsheh, who moved from Jordan in 2006, was rushed to the Jersey City Medical Center. A family member told The Jersey Journal at the time that he had swelling on the brain.

The officer was suspended without pay after the incident.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 17 Mar 2017 14:56:04 +0000