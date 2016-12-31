N.J. cops seek tips to find missing 17-year-old girl



ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City police on Saturday asked for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Sierra Heaton, who is also known as Sierra Reign, was last seen on the 2800 block of Pacific Avenue, according to city police.

The teen’s mother alerted police around 3:30 p.m. and told authorities her daughter was in Atlantic City, and possibly being held against her will, police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Fair said. Detectives questioned several people in connection with the missing girl and checked two unspecified locations for Sierra, Fair added.

It was not immediately clear why the girl’s mother believed she was possibly being held captive.

Police described the girl as 5-1 tall and approximately 115 pounds with blue eyes, strawberry blonde hair and a tattoo on her hip. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leather jacket, grey leggings and black combat boots.

Anyone with information about the investigation was urged to contact the Atlantic City detectives at 609-347-5766. Information can also be sent by text to TIP411, beginning the message with ACPD. Police said all text messages are kept anonymous.

Additional details were not immediately released late Saturday.

Published at Sun, 01 Jan 2017 04:06:00 +0000