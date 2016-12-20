N.J. couple accused of dumping stillborn baby in garbage indicted



NEW BRUNSWICK — A Middlesex County couple accused of dumping their stillborn baby in the garbage has been indicted, court records show.

Jaciel Torres-Lopez and Mercedes Sanchez-Torres, both of New Brunswick, were charged with illegally disposing of their newborn baby in May. The charges sparked a multi-day search for the remains, involving more than two dozen law enforcement officers and the excavation of a sewer line at the couples Remsen Avenue home.

The couple was indicted on the charges in Middlesex County Superior Court on Friday, records show.

Torres-Lopez is accused of lying to investigators about the alleged incident after his arrest on May 17 in Middlesex County jail, according to officials.

Sanchez-Torres, who at that time was a patient at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, was charged when she admitted to giving birth to a baby boy, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

Authorities accuse the couple of placing the stillborn in a plastic bag and leaving the bag in a trash can on Remsen Avenue, according to the indictment.

The remains have never been found, according to Jim O’Neill, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office.

Both remain in Middlesex County jail on $50,000 bail, according to county officials.

The nine-count indictment charges the couple with desecrating human remains, conspiracy, hindering apprehension, among other charges.

