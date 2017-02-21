N.J. Democrat may find an ally in Trump | The Auditor



As the ranking member of the House subcommittee that oversees Cuba, Rep. Albio Sires was critical of a fellow Democrat, former President Barack Obama, for restoring relations with Cuba.

Now he’ll be dealing with a new president, Donald Trump, who’s a member of the other party but whose views about the communist island may be more in line with his own.

“I’m hoping he’s a little stronger,” Sires (D-8th Dist.) told The Auditor. “If you’re going to make any concessions to Cuba, they have to make concessions on human rights. Nobody right now has put their foot down.”

If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2016

Sires fled with Cuba with his family after Fidel Castro came to power. Sires and U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) are the two Cuban-Americans in the New Jersey congressional delegation and both objected to Obama’s Cuban policy.

The congressman has been the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere since 2011. This is his first time in that role with a Republican president.

Why Menendez, Sires oppose Cuba policy

He said the subcommittee “oversees a part of the world that is not only important to our foreign policy and national security interests, but a region that is deeply personal to me and many of my constituents.”

Sires said he didn’t want an end to contact with Cuba, just an end to one-sided concessions.

“I don’t think you’re going to be able to stop the talking,” Sires said. “If you’re going to continue talking, you’ve got to demand more from the Cuban government.”

