N.J. Hall of Fame inducting Chuck Wepner, Kelly Ripa, Ray Liotta

Heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner, the man said to have inspired “Rocky,” glass ceiling-shattering news anchor Connie Chung, and chirpy morning staple Kelly Ripa are among those voted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame’s 2016 class.

The Hall of Fame also welcomes Connie Francis, the Newark singer who has been a bridesmaid but never a bride in the Hall’s nine-year history; football great Rosey Grier, who graduated from Abraham Clark High School in Roselle; and another Newark native, “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta.

Here is a full list of the inductees:

Arts & Letters: Washington Township-raised mystery writer Carol Higgins Clark, the daughter of New Jersey Hall of Famer Mary Higgins Clark, and Chung, who lived in Middletown with her husband Maury Povich for many years.

Enterprise: The late Alfred Koeppe, the Jersey city-born former president of PSE&J and a lawyer who played a key rule in the AT&T antitrust case and utilities deregulation in New Jersey; and Arthur Imperatore, Sr. of Fort Lee, the trucking magnate and founder and president of NY Waterway.

Performing arts: Cedar Grove’s Tommy James, with the Shondells best known for “Hanky Panky” and “I Think We’re Alone Now”; Wyclef Jean, the Grammy-winning Newark-raised rapper, musician and actor; Francis, the singer famous for “Who’s Sorry Now”; Stratford native Ripa, and Liotta.

Public service: Egg Harbor City’s Mildred Lisette Norman, better known as Peace Pilgrim, the activist and non-denominational spiritual teacher who walked across the United States for 28 years; and U.S. Army officer Philip Kearny, for whom the town is named and who commanded the First New Jersey Brigade in the Civil War, when he was killed in action in the Battle of Chantilly.

Sports: Delran soccer star Carli Lloyd, the two-time Olympic gold medalist who represented the U.S. at three FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments; Carol Blazejowski of Elizabeth, a Basketball Hall of Famer who captained the 1980 women’s Olympic basketball team; Wepner, aka the “Bayonne Bleeder,” the underdog who went 15 rounds with Muhammad Ali in 1975; and former New York Giant Grier.

The induction is May 7 at Convention Hall in Asbury Park.

The 2016 inductees were chosen from 50 nominees in an online vote. Among those who didn’t make the cut — and who have been nominated multiple times in the past — are the late philanthropist Doris Duke of Hillsborough, late Johnson & Johnson CEO James Burke of Princeton, humorist Fran Lebowitz, born and raised in Morristown, and Revolutionary War figure Molly Pitcher, who fetched water at the Battle of Monmouth.

This year’s list of nominees also included Jets owner Woody Johnson, Nobel-winning mathematician John Nash, Aaron Burr, the vice-president who killed Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in a Weehawken duel, and late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

For more information about past and present inductees, go to NJHallofFame.org.

