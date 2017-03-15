N.J. lawmaker presses NFL on reported painkiller abuse



WASHINGTON — Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, asked the National Football League and Drug Enforcement Administration about reports that the league did not properly administer painkillers to its players.

Pallone (D-6th Dist.) and the ranking members of three subcommittees sent letters to the NFL and DEA asking them to respond to the allegations, first reported by the Washington Post.

“These allegations suggest a troubling lack of respect for the laws governing the handling of controlled substances, and raise questions about the League’s dedication to the health and safety of its players,” the lawmakers wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Jets mentioned in report on painkiller abuse

The lawmakers asked Goodell whether NFL players received all information, including possible side effects, about the drugs they were given, whether the league maintained records on which players received which drugs, and what guidance did the league receive from the DEA.

NFL public relations officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Quoting sealed court documents in a federal lawsuit filed by former players, the Post said NFL teams violated federal prescription drug laws, ignored DEA guidance on controlled substances, and provided ample supplies of painkillers and anti-inflammatories.

The New York Jets were one of the teams mentioned, though not the New York Giants or Philadelphia Eagles.

The Post quoted a January 2010 email from a Jets assistant trainer that indicate the team provided 1,031 doses of Toradol, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, and 1,295 doses of Vicodin, a highly addictive pain reliever. A year later, the team’s use of Toradol increased to 1,178 doses and of Vicodin to 1,564 doses.

The 2008 season was Eric Mangini’s last as head coach of the Jets, and the 2009 season was Rex Ryan’s first.

