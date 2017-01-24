N.J. man gets 7 years in prison for crash during police chase, report says



A New Jersey man who crashed into a construction truck while being pursued by police in Maryland last year has been sentenced to seven years in prison, according to a report.

Four people were in the truck when Keon L. Porter, 32, slammed into it at the intersection of Route 279 and Blue Ball Road in North East on June 28, 2016, CecilDaily.com said.

The Newark man initially was pulled over on Interstate 95, but sped off when the state trooper walked from his patrol car to Porter’s Acura.

Porter was later convicted of four counts of second-degree assault, fleeing and eluding.

He and the four workers were hospitalized after the crash. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Prior to his arrest, Porter had been sought on attempted murder charges in Pennsylvania and human trafficking charges in Tennessee, the report said.

Porter allegedly twice shot a man outside a Harrisburg, Pa. bar in September 2015 following an argument, PennLive.com reported.

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JeffSGoldman. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

