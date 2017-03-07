N.J. man runs up $50K in toll violations, fees, cops say



WEEHAWKEN — A 50-year-old Hudson County man was arrested at the Lincoln Tunnel on Tuesday morning after police found he owed more than $50,000 in tolls and fees, authorities said.

Tai Denunzio, of West New York, was charged with theft after accumulating 802 toll violations, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police said in a statement.

Denunzio owes the Port Authority $50,950.50 — $10,850.50 in tolls and $40,100.00 in fees, according to spokesman Joe Pentangelo.

Police also impounded Denunzio’s 2006 Ford Explorer after pulling him over at 7:40 a.m.

