N.J. mastering engineer who worked with Adele, Taylor Swift dead at 62

MORRISTOWN— Tom Coyne, a highly regarded mastering engineer who worked with many of the most successful music acts of the last 20 years, has died, Grammy.org reported Friday. He was 62 and had been suffering from multiple myeloma.

Coyne, a Kean University graduate who was living in Morristown, began his career in the 1970s and scored his first hit with Jersey disco legends Kool and the Gang. He has worked with a diverse range of artists ever since, including Adele, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Metallica and Buddy Guy, among several others. His clients have sold more than a billion albums over the last two decades.

Jersey music ‘master’ engineers colossal hits

Coyne has won six Grammys, a Latin Grammy, and has been nominated a combined 37 times for both awards.

“Tom Coyne was a universally respected mastering engineer and was considered one of the most influential and trusted ears in music,” said Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow. “His expertise brought an important finishing touch to the works of many icons such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce, the Weeknd, and many others throughout his career.”

