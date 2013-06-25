N.J. native Ausar Walcott resumes pursuit of NFL dream 4 years after attempted murder charge



Ausar Walcott had no idea he was going to be charged with attempted murder when he went to the Passaic Police Department on June 25, 2013.

Walcott received a phone call early that Tuesday morning from his mother, Pamela Robinson, who had been contacted by detectives. The detectives only told Robinson, who was living in Charlotte, N.C., that they wanted to speak to her son about an incident at a nightclub.

Walcott had thrown a single punch during a melee outside of The Palace Gentlemen’s Club in the early morning hours of June 23. He figured he would go to the police station and tell his side of the story from a chaotic scene.

Walcott didn’t know that the man he punched, Derrick Jones, a 24-year-old from New York City, was in a medically induced coma due to a brain injury. Walcott quickly realized the severity of the situation after arriving at the police station.

“I just thought that I was going to go down to the police station, explain what happened and then that was it,” Walcott said. “When I got there, they told me that they were charging me with attempted murder. That’s when my heart dropped. Honestly, I had no words.”

Walcott’s life changed in an instant. He was taken to the Passaic County Jail, unable to pay his $500,000 bail. The Cleveland Browns, who had signed Walcott a month earlier, cut him the next day.

Walcott spent the next three-plus years going through a lengthy legal process that ended with his acquittal on a reduced charge last September. With the legal “nightmare” behind him, the 27-year-old Hackensack native is intent on resuming the pursuit of his NFL dream.

“I try not to look back like, ‘Aww, I was right there and it got taken from me,’ ” Walcott said. “I think there’s definitely another opportunity for me to play again. Whatever opportunity I’m given, I’m going to be 110 percent happy with it. I’m just going to work my way to where I want to be.”

‘JUST TRYING TO PROTECT MYSELF’

Walcott was born in Paterson and moved to Hackensack while in middle school. He starred at Hackensack High, developing into a three-star recruit to earn a scholarship to Virginia.

Walcott played safety, linebacker and defensive end at Virginia from 2009-12. He wasn’t picked in the 2013 draft, but the 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker signed a three-year, $1.5 million non-guaranteed contract with the Browns on May 13, 2013, after a tryout.

Walcott returned home to New Jersey during a brief break between minicamp and training camp. He said a friend who worked as a party promoter invited him to The Palace Gentlemen’s Club, a strip club on Main Avenue in Passaic.

Walcott said it was known that he had just signed an NFL contract and he believes that made him a target for a large group that included Jones. Walcott said he tried to avoid a confrontation, but “once people started throwing punches and stuff like that, there was nothing I could do.”

Walcott threw one punch that hit Jones. Walcott said he didn’t know who he hit and he wasn’t aware that Jones was seriously injured.

“I was basically just targeted for the position that I was in,” Walcott said. “I don’t know why. I don’t know why you would try to pick a fight with somebody that’s in shape, but there was a lot of them, so I understand. I was just trying to protect myself, honestly.”

The same day that the Browns cut Walcott, Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was arrested on a first-degree murder charge that eventually led to a conviction and a life sentence. Walcott’s name appeared alongside Hernandez’s in headlines as the poster boys for criminal behavior by NFL players. Teams were banned from signing Walcott until he was reviewed by commissioner Roger Goodell under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Walcott had more serious concerns than his football career and reputation in the immediate aftermath of his arrest, however. He had no way of paying his bail and was facing up to 20 years in prison.

“It was hard,” Walcott said. “I honestly wasn’t even mad at anybody but myself. I wasn’t mad at the people that started it with me. I was just mad at myself for putting myself in that situation.”

Giant underdog

Walcott’s attorney failed to show up to his first court hearing two days after the arrest, claiming the case was “too high-profile.” With Walcott scrambling to find a new lawyer, corrections officers and other inmates recommended renowned defense attorney Miles Feinstein.

Feinstein visited Walcott in jail three days later and agreed to take the case.

“I met him and liked him,” Feinstein said. “I really felt that he was not guilty from the beginning.”

Walcott couldn’t afford Feinstein’s typical rates, so an arrangement was reached. Walcott said he still owes Feinstein “a lot of money.” More importantly, he believes he owes his freedom to Feinstein.

“There’s no words, no money that I could give to him that tells him how I appreciate it because he really saved my life,” Walcott said.

Walcott’s bail was reduced from $500,000 to $85,000 on July 12, 2013 after members of the Hackensack police department, former coaches and classmates wrote letters attesting to his character. Walcott, who had an assault and battery charge dropped while at Virginia, immediately posted bail and was out of jail less than three weeks after his arrest. But his legal ordeal was still in the preliminary stages.

A 1,000-POUND WEIGHT LIFTED

Walcott was indicted on aggravated assault rather than attempted murder in October of 2013. While free on bail, Walcott was still facing up to 10 years in prison on the reduced charge.

Walcott continued to train, but there was no chance an NFL team was going to sign him before his legal situation was resolved.

“I knew nothing was going to happen,” Walcott said. “Nothing could happen because of the situation. I would tell myself that it was going to happen. If I would have just thought about it like it’s over, then I would have just done nothing probably.”

Walcott, who left Virginia three classes shy of his degree, was stuck in place during the three years his case dragged through the legal system. Initially, he moved to North Carolina and worked at his stepfather’s recycling company. Then he returned to New Jersey and bounced from job to job. He did personal training, construction, outside sales, telemarketing and warehouse jobs.

“It was a struggle,” said Walcott, who has a 6-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter. “My family and my friends helped me out a lot.”

Walcott was finally brought to trial last September after he rejected a last-minute plea offer from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office that entailed a felony charge with no jail time, five years’ probation and a $25,000 fine.

“Honestly, I was close (to accepting) because I wanted to get it over with and I didn’t really want to go to trial,” Walcott said. “But I knew I didn’t do anything wrong.”

The trial lasted approximately a month. Walcott testified that he acted in self-defense and Feinstein’s skill as a cross-examiner cast doubt on the accounts of the prosecution’s witnesses.

Feinstein said the jury returned a not guilty verdict after just five minutes of deliberations.

“When he was reading the verdict, it was like a 1,000-pound weight was lifted off my shoulder,” Walcott said. “I just fell back in the chair. It was just amazing to hear that after all those years.”

Many of the jurors hugged Walcott outside of the courtroom.

“They were crying,” Walcott said. “They came up to me and said, ‘Sorry this ever happened to you.’ “

THE LONG JOURNEY BACK

With the trial behind him, Walcott is trying to get back on track. He has a job as a telemarketer for Samsung, while training daily in the hopes of getting another shot at the NFL.

Walcott attended an open tryout for the Philadelphia Soul of the Arena Football League in January. He said he ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the tryout, which is on par with his time out of college. He has added about 13 pounds since the trial to reach his playing weight of 235 pounds.

“I don’t even think that the three years were a toll on me as much as it should have been athletically,” Walcott said. “I don’t think I’m too far behind where I was. I want to be even better than I was when I went to Cleveland.”

Walcott hopes to get a workout for an NFL team, but he understands that’s a long shot right now. There are open tryouts for the Canadian Football League in the coming months that could represent a first step on his path back to the NFL.

“I still think I’m going to play,” Walcott said. “Even if I have to take the longest road, somehow, some way, I believe that.”

Walcott isn’t bitter about everything he went through. And he has maintained the belief that he’ll get back to where he was before a moment outside of a club four years ago derailed his dream.

“Honestly, I think it’s made me a better, stronger, wiser person,” Walcott said. “I believe everything happens for a reason. Life is long. That was just three years of my life. I have a whole life to live. It’s honestly all on me on how I move forward. I can take it as a positive and make something good out of it, or I can take it as a negative and feel sorry for myself. I’m going to keep it as a positive and try to build something with it. I made it that far and it got taken away from me. I’m on the journey trying to make it back.”

Dan Duggan may be reached at dduggan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DDuggan21. Find our Giants coverage on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 12 Feb 2017 12:01:18 +0000