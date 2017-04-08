N.J.'s 17 best empanadas, for National Empanada Day



Meaty. Tasty, Crunchy. Crusty. Cheap.

Is there a more reasonably-priced, more supremely satisfying fast food than the humble empanada?

Today is National Empanada Day, so there’s no better time to pay tribute to this no-frills, always dependable compact car of the fast food universe.

It’s a hearty handful of heaven for a couple bucks tops.

New Jersey is a United Nations of food — so much culinary diversity in one tidy package — so there’s no reason to schlep into New York City to find great empanadas.

Here are 17 top N.J. empanada spots — restaurants, markets, bakeries and trucks — serving up empanadas of all textures, tastes and terrific-ness.

The baked or fried pastry likely had its origins in Spain, but today many countries put their own spin on empanadas, also known as pastellitos, empadas, empanadillas, empadinhas and saltenas. On my list you’ll find Colombian empanadas, Puerto Rican empandaas, Cuban empanadas, Argentinian empanadas, and more. The spots are not ranked; they’re in alphabetical order.

Division Cafe, 8 Division St., Somerville; (908) 450-7979. Cute, colorful space on pedestrian-malled Division Street in the center of town. Counter just inside entrance, dining room to left, and tables outside. Slightly pricier empanadas – $2.75 each – but well worth it. Standouts: the chicken chipotle, and the beef.

Dulce de Leche, 6606 Bergenline Ave., West New York; (201) 869-6999. Popular Argentinan bakery with friendly, helpful staff, and good luck trying to avoid all that sweet temptation in the display case – pastries, cakes, cookies, etc. The empanadas here feature much lighter, flaker exteriors than normal. Tasty fillings, too.

El Lechon de Negron, 1331 Magie Ave., Elizabeth; (908) 577-6229. The truck, run by Manuel Negron and his daughter, Tiffany, is a familiar sight at food fairs and festivals. They’ll cook a 50-pound pig for you, or you can just order pernil, arroz con gandules and other traditional dishes at the truck. Empanadas: beef, chicken, pulled pork and chorizo.

El Rinconcito, 47 Westfield Ave., Elizabeth; (908) 352-7530. Colorful, cramped hole-in-the-wall with a handful of seats at the counter and an endless flow of customer traffic. The empanadas are uber-crispy; try the chicken or beef. You can’t go wrong at a place that proclaims itself “El Palacio de las Empanadas.”

Empanada Guy, multiple trucks; (888) 625-7765. Carlos Serrano, who played baseball at Elizabeth High School, started with a food truck in Port Reading; now he rules over an empanada empire, with additional trucks in Old Bridge, Morris Plains, Brick, Iselin, and a restaurant in Freehold. His chicken tequila empanada is probably the best empanada I’ve had in years.



Empanada Lady, 28 Grove Ave., Verona; (973) 239-7812. The Empanada Lady is Cynthia Soto, whose pinkish food truck can be found at food festivals around the state; the empanadas are also sold at farmers markets. The cheery storefront in Verona is decorated by Caribbean travel posters. The empanadas might be the fattest ones out there, thick, bulbous, crunchy creations. There are 19 varieties; my favorites are Indian samosa and chicken and potatoes.

Empanada Mama’s, 600 Park Blvd., West Cape May; (609) 972-3977. Brooke Dodds is the Empanada Mama; she opened the colorful storefront in the middle of winter. But her empanadas were already a hit at the local farmers market. These aren’t your mama’s empanadas; varieties include carrot, ginger and dill; sweet potato and apple; pork and provolone; and pineapple and guava.



Empanada Mania, 62 S. Washington Ave., Bergenfield; (201) 374-2150. Bergen County’s first empanada-centric spot is small, but the empanadas are big on flavor. Owner Galo Grijalva is a native of Ecuador, where the empanadas are made of corn seasoning or flour, and the fillings often potatoes, peas and carne guisada. He tweeted out a photo of his 12-hour roasted French onion Angus brisket empanada. Looks delicious.

Fusion Empanada, 706 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair: (973) 707-7174. “Organic Latin cuisine” is the slogan here. They have a far-ranging empanada menu, from beef and maduros, Cuban and choriqueso to chicken parm, braised short rib and lobster fra diavolo. Loved the chicken chipotle, and guava and cheese. There is another location, in Montclair.

Kenny’s Empanadas, 1020 Belmont Ave., South Plainfield; (844) 367-2623. I first tried their empanadas at a food truck festival at Monmouth Park, where we gave Kenny’s a Rookie of the Year award. Ten varieties are available, including steak and cheese, sausage and potato, and beef and barley.

LaLa’s Puerto Rican Kitchen, Deep Run shopping plaza, 3310 Route south, Old Bridge. Truck at 3854 Rt. 9 south, Old Bridge; (201) 223-5252. Food trucks have proliferated in recent years in New Jersey; LaLa’s, run by Lisa Cartegena, is one of my absolute favorites. The empanadas are supremely crispy, and loaded with meat. Try her pernil (roasted pork), alcapurrias (beef-filled fritters) and tres leches cake while you’re there.

Lidia’s Cuban Kitchen, 117 Union Ave. north, Cranford; (908) 272-8226. Cranford is one of the state’s up-and-coming dining destinations; Lidia’s is a colorful, kitschy restaurant that proclaims “the best Cuban sandwich ever.” I haven’t tried it yet, but I have tried the empanadas, and they’re excellent; the spinach/manchego cheese is my favorite. There is also an Ortley Beach location.

Noches de Colombia, 172 Broad Ave., Fairview; (201) 840-8428. Call this bright, lively restaurant, part of a 15-store chain, a Jersey diner, Colombian version. “Eat Drink Enjoy” is the slogan, and you can’t argue with that. Empanadas served with lemons and a distinctive hot sauce.

Stella’s Empanadas, 615 Elm St., Kearny; (201) 955-3663. Stella is Stella Barulich, who makes one of Argentina’s traditional foods in the empanada. The beef empanada is sprightly-seasoned, and vegetarians will love the spinach, mushroom and onion empanada.

Surrender Cafe, 691 Amboy Ave., Woodbridge; (732) 636-2300. No empanadas sitting around under a heat lamp here; they came out hot, light, crispy, flaky and delicious. I could eat a half dozen of the cheese-only empanadas without hesitation – or guilt.

TacoRito, 110 Main St., Hightstown; (609) 469-3524. I don’t want sour cream anywhere near my Mexican food, so when the clerk here said it automatically came inside the Crazy Empanadas, I hesitated. I shouldn’t have. The Crazy Empanadas, made with pico de gallo, cheese, corn, chipotle mayo and sour cream, are a gooey, drippy, delightful mess.

Torres Cafe, 431 High St., Perth Amboy; (732) 442-1300. Homey little place, down the street from the Middlesex County Vo-Tech, with good, cheap empanadas: 4 for $5. The ham and cheese empanada is a tasty alternative to the usual beef and chicken.

Other personal favorites:

Brisas Colombianas Bakery, 262 Morris Ave., Elizabeth; (908) 353-6999.

Caneda’s, 793 Fischer Blvd., Toms River; (732) 929-CUBA.

Sazon Latino, 209 Main St., Boonton; (973) 794-4121. This spare but homey neighborhood restaurant offers three empanadas for $3.75. It’s next door to Old Towne Deli, winner of our Munchmobile pork roll/Taylor ham sandwich showdown in 2014.

Places recommended by readers: Beyond Delicious, New Providence; Empanada Spanish Grill, Clifton; Empanadas Cafe, Hoboken; Fuze Eatery, Long Branch; Pollo Campero, Trenton

Peter Genovese may be reached at pgenovese@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PeteGenovese or via The Munchmobile @NJ_Munchmobile. Find the Munchmobile on Facebook and Instagram.

