N.J.'s 2017 football recruiting flips, decommitments and other possible changes



Holy Cross to TBD

Hayek, Wayne Hills’ leading WR during its run to the North 1, Group 4 title last season, committed to Holy Cross on Jan. 20. He decommited five days later, opening up speculation as to what his next move will be. His brother, Tyler, is committed to Rutgers, as is former teammate/QB Brendan DeVera. Hunter Hayek also had offers from Army and Stony Brook and had unofficial visits to Pittsburgh, Villanova and Rutgers.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 26 Jan 2017 15:00:16 +0000